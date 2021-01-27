3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.27.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

