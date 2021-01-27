The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.55

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 18815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $654.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 102.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

