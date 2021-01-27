Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.37 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 16183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

