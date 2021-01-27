Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.37 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 16183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.
WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.
The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
