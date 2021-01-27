Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

