MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.19

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 9132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

