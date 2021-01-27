Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $276.76

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $276.76 and last traded at $275.65, with a volume of 3522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

