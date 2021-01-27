NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.95

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 25043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.