IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Phillips 66 by 116.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

