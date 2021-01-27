TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

