Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

