CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -430.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,619 shares of company stock valued at $225,212,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

