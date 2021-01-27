Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

