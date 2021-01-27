Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $13.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.16 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $342.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.