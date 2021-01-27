Crown Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,018.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $5,018.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.01272543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00531827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,431,878 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

