Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geely Automobile in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

