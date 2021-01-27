Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. "

EBKDY stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank AG has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

