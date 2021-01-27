SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

SVMK stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SVMK by 491.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

