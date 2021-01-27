Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

