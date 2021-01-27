Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

ATLKY stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

