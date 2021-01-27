PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.48 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $126.63 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 160,499,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,727,700 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars.

