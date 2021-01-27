Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Square stock opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 623.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

