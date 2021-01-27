Clean Yield Group Sells 673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

