Private Capital Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

