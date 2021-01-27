Private Capital Group LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

