Clean Yield Group Has $73,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470,584 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

