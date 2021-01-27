Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

HAFC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,213,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

