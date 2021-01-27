Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

