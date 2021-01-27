Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,774. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.