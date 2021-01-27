Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

