Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.225-7.225 billion.

NDEKY stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

