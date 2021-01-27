Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

