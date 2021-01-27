Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

