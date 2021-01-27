Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 79 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Shares of INTU opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

