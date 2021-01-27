F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $245.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.