Columbus Macro LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $248.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

