Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.984 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.
OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.
Pennon Group Company Profile
