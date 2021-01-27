Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.984 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

