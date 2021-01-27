Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MSB opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

