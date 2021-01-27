C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.