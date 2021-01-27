Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

