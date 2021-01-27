Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

