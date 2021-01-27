Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,937.69, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

