Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.40 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.74. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

