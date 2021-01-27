IBM Retirement Fund Buys 197 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

