5,143 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

