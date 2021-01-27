Csenge Advisory Group Has $888,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

