Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,025 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

