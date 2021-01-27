Security National Trust Co. Buys 200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

