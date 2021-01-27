Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

