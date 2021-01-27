Security National Trust Co. Buys 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

