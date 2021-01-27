Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $224.94.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

